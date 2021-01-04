Malayalam
MON JAN 4, 2021 7:25 PM IST
Entertainment

Tamil Nadu permits theatres to screen movies with full seating capacity

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 04, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Chennai: Lending its ears to the demand of the theatre owners, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday permitted 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls in the state.

According to the government, the decision was taken as the number of COVID-19 infections was coming down in the state.

The government had earlier permitted theatres to screen movies with 50 per cent occupancy. However, the fans did not return to theatres in large numbers. Besides, the producers were also reluctant to release their movies with just 50 per cent capacity.

The decision comes ahead of the Pongal festival when big budget movies are slated for release and also new coronavirus clusters - star hotels, IIT-Madras - are cropping up.

The government's decision comes in the wake of actor Vijay meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, who made a request to allow 100 per cent occupancy in the theatres.

Vijay's movie Master is set for release during Pongal. Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram is also gearing up for release.

(With IANS inputs)

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
