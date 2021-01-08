KGF 2 teaser: Yash’s Rocky keeps his promise

Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most-anticipated films and was the teaser of the movie.

The teaser was released on Thursday, hours before its official launch as the video was leaked online.

The teaser was set to release on Friday at 10:16 am to mark the 35th birthday celebration of lead actor Yash.

The teaser

The over 2-minutes long video begins with the promise that Yash's character Rocky makes to his dying mother.

After giving us a glipmse of a few character including Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt, we get to see how Yash's character takes on a machine gun and shoots police jeeps.

Reportedly, the second part of KGF further traces the journey of Rocky, played by Yash, and his desire to rule the gold mines of Kolar while he fights with Adheera.

The film

KGF 2 was supposed to release in October 2020 but due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the production got postponed.

The film is produced by Hombale Films, which also bankrolled KGF: Chapter 1. The film features Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash in prominent roles, apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt.