WED JAN 20, 2021 7:19 AM IST
Entertainment

SS Rajamouli begins climax shoot of 'RRR'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 20, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Tuesday started shooting the climax of his ambitious upcoming film RRR.

What Rajamouli said

"The CLIMAX shoot has begun! My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve... #RRRMovie #RRR," tweeted the filmmaker, who shot to fame directing blockbusters such as the Baahubali franchise and Eega (released as Makkhi in Hindi).

"The MASSIVE CLIMAX shoot has begun Mighty Bheem and Fiery Ramaraju are set to accomplish what they desired to achieve, together. A BIG SCREEN ExtRRRavaganza is coming your way. #RRRMovie #RRR," reads a tweet on the film's official Twitter account on Tuesday.

Super-excited stars

Reacting to the tweet, actor Ram Charan expressed: "Highly Charged!!" Another lead actor Jr. NTR tweeted saying he is "SUPER EXCITED!!!"

The film

The much-awaited RRR boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports suggest the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.

