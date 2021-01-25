Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
MON JAN 25, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

SP Balasubrahmanyam posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, KS Chithra gets Padma Bhushan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 25, 2021 09:57 PM IST Updated: January 25, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam have been awarded Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award in India.

SPB, the legend 

SP Balasubrahmanyam was conferred the honour posthumously. He died in a Chennai hospital last year.

RELATED ARTICLES

He had worked as a singer, actor, music director, dubbing artist and film producer in multiple languages. In his career spanning five decades, he had recorded over 40,000 songs in several languages. He had won the Guinness World Record for recording the highest number of songs. 

Other winners

Singer KS Chithra has been awarded Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award.

This year's Padma Shri awardees include vocalist Bombay Jayashri and Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri.

The awards

The Recipients for the Padma Awards were announced on January 25.  They are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

102 people have been honoured with the Padma Shri this year.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.