Dhanush’s Jagame Thanthiram to release on OTT, Karnan to release theatrically

Superstar Dhanush is gearing up for his two majr releases. While his one movie has opted for an OTT release, the other one will be releasing in theaters.

Jagame Thanthiram

Dhanush’s Jagame Thanthiram, which was originally planned to be released on May 1, 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Now, reports are rife that the movie directed by Karthik Subbaraj will release on Netflix.

The makers of the movie are yet to make an official announcement regarding it's release.

Not long ago, director Karthik Subbaraj had also clarified that they have no plans of releasing the film on any OTT platform.

“As of now, the producer has no plan to give the film for direct OTT release. We are certain that when theatres reopen, audiences will throng to watch movies. We will release our film in cinemas once normalcy returns,” Karthik said.

Karnan

Meanwhile, Dhanush, on Sunday, announced that his upcoming Tamil film Karnan will have a worldwide theatrical release in April.

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, of Pariyerum Perumal fame, the film is reportedly billed as an action-drama.

Dhanush thanked the producer of the film, Kalaippuli S. Thanu, for opting for a theatrical release despite other available options to screen the movie.

"Karnan releases April 2021 in theatres. A much needed encouraging news at the right time. Thank you Thanu sir for thinking of the theatre owners, distributors, exhibitors and everybody who's livelihood is dependant on films and theatres, even though you had other options.

"A big thank you on behalf of my fans as this means a lot to them. Love you all. Spread Love," the actor tweeted.

Other projects

Apart from these two, Dhanush will be seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

Atrangi Re marks his third Hindi feature after Raanjhanaa (2013) and Shamitabh (2015).

Dhanush has also been roped in to be cast in Hollywood flick 'The Gray Man'. Dhanush has been cast alongside the likes of Hollywood biggies, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas, directed by the famous duo of Anthony and Joe Russo from Marvel's Avengers: Endgame.