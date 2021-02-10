Bollywood actress Diana Penty has joined the sets of Dulquer Salmaan and Rosshan Andrrews film. Diana Penty will be marking her debut in the Malayalam film industry with the same.

What Diana said

Diana shared a photo with Dulquer on social media pages and revealed that she is super excited to join the team.

She wrote, "Cheers to new beginnings! Super excited to join @dqsalmaan, @rosshanandrrews and the whole crew on this new journey - my first Malayalam film! Looking forward to the ride."

"Welcome @dianapenty to our new film ! We are super excited to have you on board and hope you have the best time making this film. Also seeing Kerala and exploring our cuisine !," wrote Dulquer Salmaan on his post, welcoming Diana Penty.

How celebs responded

Many celebrities expressed their excitement to see Dulquer Salmaan and Diana Penty sharing the screen together.

Celebs like Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal wished all the success to Diana Penty. But it was Farah Khan's comment that grabbed everyone's attention.

Farah Khan expressed her admiration for Dulquer Salmaan and revealed that she was a big fan of DQ.

“Ohhh pls tell him I’m a fan ️,” Farah commented.

The project

The movie is scripted by Bobby-Sanjay. Composer Santhosh Narayanan will also make his Malayalam debut with this film. The editing is handled by the National award-winning editor A Sreekar Prasad. The project is backed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.