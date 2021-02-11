Mohanlal's pic with Dulquer Salmaan and family can't be missed!

Mohanlal's recent picture with Dulquer Salmaan's family has taken the Internet by storm. This is probably the first time that such a photo has found its way to the internet. Mohanlal and Mammootty are great friends off-screen and their kids too share a close bond.

The viral pic

Mohanlal recently paid a visit at Mammootty’s new residence and the pic is just priceless.

The viral picture has Mohanlal with Mammootty's son Dulquer Salmaan and family.

In the photo, Dulquer Salmaan can be seen carrying his daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan while Mohanlal can be seen telling to little Maryam as he points to look at something. Amal Sufia is seen standing beside them.

Yet another video

In another video doing the rounds, Dulquer Salmaan can be seen walking along with his daughter Maryam.

On workfront

Mohanlal is currently awaiting the release of Drishyam on Amzon Prime Video.

Dulquer's film with Rosshan Andrrews was launched recently.