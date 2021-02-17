Helen Tamil remake titled Anbirkiniyal

The hit Malayalam film ‘Helen’ starring Anna Ben and Lal is getting remade in Tamil.

The Tamil remake film has been titled as ‘Anbirkiniyal’ and its first look posters have been released online.

Veteran actor Arun Pandian and his daughter Keerthi Pandian of ‘Thumbaa’ fame play the lead roles.

The movie is being directed by Gokul, who has previously helmed films like ‘Rowthiram’, ‘Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara’, ‘Junga’, and ‘Kashmora’.

Anna Ben's big break with Helen

‘Helen’ directed by debutant Mathukutty Xavier had Anna Ben in the titular role and Lal essaying her father’s part. The film was received well by both the critics as well as the general public. Anna Ben’s performance in it got her a Special Jury Mention at the Kerala State Awards.

Meanwhile, Helen is also getting remade in Hindi and Telugu as well with Janhvi Kapoor and Anuapama Parameswaran as the leads.