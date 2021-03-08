Fans shower praises after Ajith wins 6 medals at 46th Tamil Nadu shooting championship

Thala Ajith has bagged as many as six medals, including four gold, while representing the Chennai Rifle Club at the 46th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship which was recently held in the city.

The pictures from the event are now taking the Internet by storm and fans are showering praises for the star.

According to the reports published by TOI, Ajith Kumar is an active member of the Chennai Rifle Club. The Valimai actor's pictures from his practicing sessions at the rifle club had gone viral on social media several times before. Thala Ajith participated in the Tamil Nadu state shooting championship, where he and his team represented the Chennai Rifle Club. His team won the major awards including gold and silver.

On acting front, Thala Ajith will be next seen in his much-awaited action thriller Valimai, which has been under production for over a year now. The shooting of the H Vinoth directorial, which originally started rolling in February 2020, was delayed for over six months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.