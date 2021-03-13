Looking the real deal, says Prithvi after Dulquer Salmaan reveals new poster from Salute

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to play a police officer in Salute, the upcoming Rosshan Andrrews movie. After unveiling a promising first look poster of Salute recently, Dulquer Salmaan has revealed the name of his character in the cop film with yet another poster.

The actor-producer recently took to his official social media pages and shared a new poster of Salute in which is he once again seen in the police uniform. "Meet Aravind Karunakaran 😎 #Salute," Dulquer Salmaan wrote in his post.

The poster is now winning the Internet with celebs joining in and commenting below the poster. Prithviraj's comment grabbed all the attention. Highly impressed with the second poster of Salute, Prithvi commented on the post saying, "Looking the real deal brother man!"

And it was lovely to see Dulquer thanking him back. “Thank you superstar! You paved the way,” Dulquer replied to Prithvi.

Interestingly, Prithviraj will be seen playing the role of a cop in his upcoming movie Cold Case and Dulquer's comment seems to refer to Prithvi's pics from the movie.

Salute is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films and will see Dulquer playing the first full-fledged police officer role of his career in this much-awaited project. Bollywood actress Diana Penty is appearing as the female lead while Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan, and Alencier Ley Lopez play the other pivotal roles.