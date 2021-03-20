Malayalam
Nayattu: Trailer of Kunchacko, Joju to release today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 20, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Martin Prakkat’s new film ‘Nayattu’ is gearing up to hit screens. The makers have announced that ahead of the movie release, the trailer will be out on Saturday evening.

 

A release announcement poster featuring the lead actors — Joju George, Kunchako Boban and Nimisha Sajayan has also been shared online.

 

Nayattu scripted by ‘Joseph’ fame Shahi Kabir is said to be a thriller. The film marks Martin Prakkat’s comeback to direction after a gap of six years. He last made the highly successful Dulquer Salmaan starrer ‘Charlie’. Naturally, expectations are high on his new film.

 

The film will be releasing on April 8.

