Nayattu: Trailer of Kunchacko, Joju to release today

Martin Prakkat’s new film ‘Nayattu’ is gearing up to hit screens. The makers have announced that ahead of the movie release, the trailer will be out on Saturday evening.

A release announcement poster featuring the lead actors — Joju George, Kunchako Boban and Nimisha Sajayan has also been shared online.

Nayattu scripted by ‘Joseph’ fame Shahi Kabir is said to be a thriller. The film marks Martin Prakkat’s comeback to direction after a gap of six years. He last made the highly successful Dulquer Salmaan starrer ‘Charlie’. Naturally, expectations are high on his new film.

The film will be releasing on April 8.