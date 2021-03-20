Sameera Reddy shares pic from the time when she stammered and was 'on the heavier side'

Sameera Reddy recently shared a throwback picture of herself from the time when she 'stammered and was on the heavier side'. The actress also added that it was very hurtful to go beyond hurtful comments for her at that time.

In the photo, the young Sameera is seen wearing a plaid shirt. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Because I had it hard as a teenager who stammered and was on the heavier side, I will teach my kids to be kind and more tolerant and accepting of all differences. Not everyone is the same. It was very hard to go beyond the hurtful comments I would receive and I wish I could tell this young girl that she was more than perfect (sic)."

She added, "But looking back, haven’t we created a world of perfection and high standards to live up to? Are we sending our kids into that same space? I’d like to believe we are more mindful, conscious beings who are compassionate #imperfectlyperfect #consciousparenting #throwbackthursday (sic)."

Sameera is a mother of two have and is quite active on her Instagram account.

Sameera, who made her acting debut with ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’ alongside Sanjay Dutt and Sohail Khan, has films like ‘Darna Mana Hai’, ‘Musafir’ and ‘Race’ to her credit.