Thala Ajith takes auto ride in Chennai, surprises fans

Superstar of Tamil films, Thala Ajith took a ride in an auto-rickshaw through Chennai, surprising his fans. The star who is often lauded for his simplicity went around the city without making much of a fuss about it.

However fans of Ajith revealed that the superstar had taken the auto ride as part of the promotion of his much awaited movie, 'Valimai'.

Ajith, who takes a lot of time in doing a movie, has a major fan following who track his movies and new releases even though they come at an average of one or two years.

According to Tamil movie industry sources, the producer of the movie, Boney Kapoor has said that the first look of the movie will be released on May 1.

The film is directed by Tamil director Vinoth and the music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The movie has created a frenzy in the Tamil film industry. Even Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappady K Palanisamy was asked by fans in various parts of the state when the film will release.

Kannadasan Balamurgan, an office bearer of Thala Ajith fans association, while speaking to IANS said, "The simplicity of Ajith Sir is legendary. He will walk through the streets, travel in an auto and these are all from the bottom of his heart. He is a superstar but a common man at heart."