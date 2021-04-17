The actor who made us laugh has left us all in tears: Celebs, fans pay tribute to Vivekh

Legendary Tamil comedian Vivekh passed away at a private hospital in Chennai after cardiac-related complications.

He was last seen alongside Harish Kalyan in 2020's Dharala Prabhu. Vivekh's upcoming releases include Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, starring Vijay Sethupathi, and he is also reportedly a part of Shankar's Indian 2.

Fondly known as the Chinna Kalaivanar, he developed a unique brand of humour over the years that mixed social messaging and comedy.

Global warming will deplete snow mountains n drinking water may become a rarity! எனவே ( நிலத்தடி)குடிநீரை பாதுகாப்போம்; நீர்நிலைகளை பராமரிப்போம்!! pic.twitter.com/pSv9JtOBvD — Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) April 10, 2021

Soon after the heartbreaking news of Vivekh's death surfaced online, many fans and Kollywood actors extended tributes on social media.

Vivekh was vaccinated against COVID-19 a day before he was admitted to the hospital but a senior doctor from the hospital said that he suffered an "acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock" and his health condition had no link with the COVID-19 vaccine.

@Actor_Vivek can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us🌹 — A.R.Rahman #99Songs 😷 (@arrahman) April 17, 2021 Ahhh.. #vivek ...gone too soon dear friend ..thank you for planting thoughts n trees ...thank you for entertaining and empowering us with your wit and humour..will miss you...RIP pic.twitter.com/oyoOkx8G9q — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 17, 2021

Vivekh, an actor, comedian, singer and an activist, was known for his performances in films such Sivaji, Run, Saamy, Perazhagan, Puthu Puthu Arthangal, Dhool, Anniyan and Bigil.

Among Mollywood stars, Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Joju George, Rajisha Vijayan took to their socialmedia pages to pay tributes.