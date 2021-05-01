KV Anand was Covid positive, last rites took place at crematorium

Tamil director-cinematographer KV Anand passed away on Friday morning and according to reports, he was COVID-19 positive.

His body was taken directly to Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai. His family members were allowed to pay homage only for a short time.

Two weeks ago, KV Anand's wife and daughter had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Reportedly, they quarantined themselves and sought treatment.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker developed breathlessness and chest pain.

Due to Covid-19 complications, he suffered a massive heart attack and breathed his last.

KV Anand's last project was Kaappaan with Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya and Sayyeshaa. The film released in 2019.