Mammootty posts unseen pic as little Maryam turns 4, Dulquer Salmaan shares sweet message

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya's little daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan turned 4 on Wednesday.

Dulquer Salmaan took to his official social media pages and shared a sweet message wishing his dear Marie. However, it was grandfather Mammootty, who surprised everyone with a special wish.

While Mammootty never shares personal family stuffs on social media, he broke the custom and shared an unseen and adorable picture of Maryam on her birthday. "4th birthday to my princess," Mammootty captioned the picture.

Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, wished his dear daughter with the special collage that consists of four pictures of him and Maryam. "We should make these pictures an annual thing. What say Marie? My favourite thing to do whenever I am away, is to look at every single photo I have of yours from the time you were born. It's the only way papa can make it through the time he spends away from you. Of all those these always have a special place in my heart. It's another lockdown birthday for you. And this time you had no friends over. Still you were the happiest little girl. May Allah always ensure you're happy and smiling just as you are. We your family could ask for nothing more. You're our joy and blessing. Our smiles and our laughter.

Happy birthday my darling. 4 years old !! We know for a whole year you're going to wait for your next birthday. We hope you had the most special day boobootum," wrote the actor.

Many celebs from the industry came forward and wished the little one in the comments.

Dulquer Salmaan's close friends Nazriya Nazim too shared a lovely pic. Kunchcko Boban too had an interesting post for the little one. Kunchacko shared a cute picture of Maryam and his little son Izahaak, along with a lovely note.

Nazriya, on the other hand, shared a fun picture with Maryam and her mother, Amaal Sufiya.