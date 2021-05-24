Malayalam
Entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan shares new poster of Salute, pens a strong message on overcoming tough times

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 24, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Dulquer Salmaan unveiled the new poster of his upcoming movie Salute with a special message for his fans. 

In the new poster, Dulquer Salmaan can be seen as SI Aravind Karunakaran, who is surrounded by party workers during a political rally. 

In the post, the actor pointed how cinema can make you forget for a brief moment all that is happening around you.

He wrote, “Some day when all this passes, we will get back to making movies that you all want to watch. And when you do, maybe, just maybe, for those brief moments it will be like none of this ever happened. #staystrong #staysafe #weshallovercome #thistooshallpass #salute #justalittledistraction (sic).”

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film is written by Bobby and Sanjay. Dulquer's Wayfarer Films is backing this project as the company’s fifth production venture.

