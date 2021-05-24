Money Heist season 5 to release in two parts, Netflix announces release dates

Netflix has revealed the release date for the final season of the series Money Heist.

The streaming service announced that the popular crime caper also known as La Casa de Papel will come to an end in two volumes of five episodes each.

While volume 1 will be released on September 3, volume 2 will be released on December 3, 2021.

The creator of the series, Álex Pina, said, “When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself. We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure."

Money Heist got wide popularity during the lockdown period and was een ranked as second most popular show of Netflix in April last year.