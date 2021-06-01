Keralite Anoop Sasidharan is excited to act with Dhanush in Jagame Thanthiram

Tamil movie Jagame Thanthiram starring Dhanush in the lead role is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The movie directed by Karthik Subbaraj after the blockbuster film Petta would be released in Netflix on 18 July.

Interestingly, Jagame Thantiram is Dhanush’s fortieth movie in his highly successful acting career. The gangster movie boats of an ensemble star cast including Mollywood actors like Joju George and Aiswarya Lakshmi. The Malayali connection of the movie doesn’t end here.

It also stars Anoop Sasidharan, a native of Thripunithura, in a pivotal role. The actor, however, had made his entry into the film industry as a music composer. It was Anoop who composed the music for Malayalam movie November Rain which was directed by Vinu Joseph.

Anoop who shares a close friendship with Karthik Subbaraj became part of Jagame Thanthiram through auditions. He was excited that he had shared his first shot in the movie, which was filmed in London, with Dhanush. Meanwhile, Anoop is receiving praise for his performance in the song Buji Buji that has already become hit on the social media. He is currently acting in the Tamil remake of the Malayalam movie Vikriti, which is directed by Saktivel Perumal Swamy.

Hollywood actor James Cosmo plays a significant role in Jagame Thantiram which is jointly bankrolled by Whynot Studios and Reliance Entertainment. The songs are composed by Santhosh Narayanan while Shreyas Krishna has cranked the camera. Jagame Thanthiram would be released in more than 190 countries by OTT giant Netflix on 18 June.