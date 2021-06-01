Malayalam
Jagame Thanthiram trailer out, release date of Dhanush-starrer revealed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 01, 2021 11:31 AM IST
The much awaited trailer of Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming Tamil action drama Jagame Thanthiram has been released.

The trailer features Dhanush as a gangster from Madurai who ends up on the streets of London. There he happens to encounter a local gangster, played by James Cosmo of Game of Thrones fame.

The film was originally supposed to release in cinemas in April 2020. However, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers eventually announced it will skip theatres and release directly on Netflix.

Jagame Thanthiram will premiere on June 18 on Netflix.

Apart from Dhanush, the movie also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Guru Somasundaram and Kalaiarasan.

