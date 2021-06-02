Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'KGF' star Yash to offer monetary aid to Kannada film industry workers

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 02, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

South star Yash, on Tuesday, announced an initiative to support daily wage earners of the Kannada film industry.

In an Instagram post, the 35-year-old actor expressed concern over the impact of the pandemic on the lives of several people across the country.

Yash said like many sectors, the Kannada film industry has also been badly affected by the pandemic.

RELATED ARTICLES

"COVID-19 has proved to be an invisible enemy that has dismantled the livelihoods of innumerable people across our country. Our own Kannada film fraternity has been badly affected as well," he said.

The KGF star said he will be donating Rs 5,000 to the personal account of 3,000 members working across 21 departments of Kannada film fraternity.

"I am very well aware that this may not serve as a solution to the loss and the pains caused by the situation we are in, its a ray of hope, since it's HOPE that is certainty of faith, Faith of better times," he added.

On the work front, Yash is awaiting the release of his much-talked about action drama KGF: Chapter 2.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is slated to bow out on July 16.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.