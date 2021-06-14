When actress Rekha's daughter broke Rajinikanth's hunger strike

The Tamil film fraternity, a few years back, went on a hunger strike protest against the Karnataka government which refused to share the Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. Superstar Rajinikanth was also part of the hunger strike and his pics had gone viral back then.

At the end of the stike, a little girl had grabbed the attention. The girl, in the pics was seen giving a glass of fruit juice to the legendary actor to end his long fast. Interestingly, the little girl is none ohter than actress Rekha's daughter.

Interestingly, veteran actress Rehka herself talked about it recently. Thanking the Rajini fans, who had shared her the photo, Rekha posted on her Instagram page. She wrote, "A fond memory back from the year 2002, when Superstar Rajnikant sir ended his 9hrs fasting on Cauvery issue sipping a glass of juice given by my daughter. She was blessed to be the person chosen for the same and to be a part of a good cause." (sic)

Earlier, there were reports that Rekha's daughter is gearing up for acting debut. But later, Rekha claimed the news as mere rumours. In a press release, she mentioned, “There are false statements in the media of my daughter preparing herself to act in films with leading actors. I would like to make it very clear that she is interested in higher studies and she will soon be pursuing it.”

Born as Sumathi Josephine, Rekha made her acting debut in Tamil cinema and was seen in many films as lead actress. She married Harris, a seafood exporter in 1996 and the couple has a daughter Abhi.