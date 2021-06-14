Malayalam
KGF star Yash's son's video with mom Radhika is too adorable!

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 14, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

An Instagram video that actress Radhika Pandit, wife of Kannada star Yash, posted on Saturday has gone viral. In the clip, she gives a nail trim to their son Yatharv and the toddler is clearly amused!

"The lil one continues the tradition.. (for a flashback friday) #radhikapandit #nimmaRP," Radhika captioned her post.

Radhika, who was away from Instagram for a while, recently posted a note on the photo-sharing app dedicated to her fans and followers.

Sharing a photograph where she can be seen sitting on a beach with son Yatharv and daughter Ayra, the actress had written: "These are rough times. I am sure all of us have witnessed the pain, suffering, lost close ones. I know we are scared, mentally frustrated, clueless of what's next. But, please tell yourself everyday, that, no matter how bad, we will hope, we will believe, we will fight, we will stand, we shall overcome this.. together."

"P.S : to all my dear well wishers n fans, sorry haven't been in touch, will post happy positive things in a hope to make u smile. Love u guys!" she had added.

