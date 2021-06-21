Thalapathy 65: Vijay's next titled 'Beast'

Vijay's next film with director Nelson Dilipkumar has been titled Beast. On eve of Vijay's birthday, the makers of Thalapathy 65 revealed the first look and the title of the actor's next film.

In the first look poster of Beast, Vijay can be seen sporting a rugged look. Dressed in a white vest and black jeans, the actor is holding on to a gun.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "#Thalapathy65 is #BEAST @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja #BEASTFirstLook #Thalapathy65FirstLook (sic)."

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Shine Chacko, Aparna Das and VTV Ganesh in important roles.

Touted to be an action thriller, the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander who is working for Vijay film yet again after their recent Master.

Vijay had wrapped up the first schedule of Beast in Georgia. Vijay returned to Chennai along with his crew during the second wave of the novel coronavirus. He will begin shooting for the second schedule once lockdown restrictions are eased by the government.