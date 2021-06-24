Malayalam
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone showers love on Ranveer Singh's latest pictures

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 24, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seem to be in the mood for some random public display of affection on social media lately.

Ranveer posted a picture on Instagram on Wednesday flaunting shorter hair and dressed in navy blue T-shirt.

He captioned it with a black heart. The picture currently has 1.4 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Ranveer's wife and actress Deepika couldn't stop herself from commenting on the picture. She publicly declared that the actor is hers.

"MINE", she wrote in the comment section late on Wednesday night.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018. They were together for almost five years. 

Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen together in Kabir Khan's "83".

