Narain to join Kamal Haasan in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram

It's been a while that Lokesh Kanagaraj announced his new film ‘Vikram’ starring Kamal Haasan. As a latest update to the film, actor Narain is said to join the team. Reportedly, Narain will be seen playing a prominent role in the film.

It should be noted that Narain had earlier worked with Lokesh in 'Kaithi'.

The movie is expected to go on floors as soon as the Covid situation gets better. The makers meanwhile are finalizing rest of the cast and crew.

The film already has Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. 'Angamaly Diaries' fame Antony Varghese, Arjun Das are also rumoured to be part of the film however, their casting is yet to be officially confirmed.

'Vikram' is a highly anticipated film as Kamal Haasan is back to work after a gap. Kamal Haasan was last seen in the 2018 action thriller film, Vishwaroopam 2. On the technical front, National award-winning cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, music director Anirudh Ravichander and action choreographers AnbAriv are part of the project.