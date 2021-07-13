Malayalam
Sivakarthikeyan and wife Aarthi blessed with their second child

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 13, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi were blessed with a baby boy on Monday.

The actor took to Twitter to share the happy news and inform his fans that the mother and son are doing well.

The actor also shared how the birth of his son has eased the pain of losing his father as he sees glimpses of his dad in his son. Sharing a monochrome picture of his dad, he wrote in Tamil that can be loosely translated to, “After 18 long years, my dad is born as my son. To ease years of my pain, my wife Aarthi has endured this pain. I thank her with tears in my eyes. Baby and mom are fine (sic).”

Sivakarthikeyan was shooting for director Cibi Chakravarthi's Don before the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic brought the shooting to a sudden halt. He is also waiting for the release of director Nelson Dilipkumar's Doctor.

