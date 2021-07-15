Rajamouli's RRR movie gets a worldwide release date

RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) is SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited multilingual and multi-starrer project and looks like the team has fixed a release date.

The movie, which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in significant roles, will have a worldwide release in October 13.

The makers shared a making video of the movie taking the audience into the world of RRR and show how this magnum opus project has been made.

The movie is bankrolled by DVV Entertainments.

RRR is touted to be a fictional tale set in the backdrop of the pre-independence era. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen essaying the roles of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively.