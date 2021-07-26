Fahadh Faasil joins Kamal Haasan for 'Vikram'

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s new film ‘Vikram’ starring Kamal Haasan as the lead had gone on floors recently.

And now Fahadh Faasil has joined the sets on Saturday.

The actor shared a photo taken with Kamal Haasan in his social media handle. In yet another pic that is doing the rounds on social media, Kamal and Fahadh were seen with director Lokesh and editor Mahesh Narayanan.

'Vikram' also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Narain and fame Arjun Das. The film has huge expectations mainly due to the star-studded cast. Moreover, Kamal Haasan is also doing a proper mass flick after a very long gap. Unconfirmed reports suggest that it is the spin-off of Kamal’s lead character from his 1986 film, 'Vikram'. The star’s own banner Raaj Kamal Film International (RKFI) is producing the film.

On the technical front, National award-winning cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, music director Anirudh Ravichander and action choreographers AnbAriv are already on board. Shoot is currently progressing with a limited crew following all the Covid protocols.