Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Fahadh Faasil joins Kamal Haasan for 'Vikram'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 26, 2021 10:45 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s new film ‘Vikram’ starring Kamal Haasan as the lead had gone on floors recently.

And now Fahadh Faasil has joined the sets on Saturday.

RELATED ARTICLES

The actor shared a photo taken with Kamal Haasan in his social media handle. In yet another pic that is doing the rounds on social media, Kamal and Fahadh were seen with director Lokesh and editor Mahesh Narayanan.

'Vikram' also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Narain and fame Arjun Das. The film has huge expectations mainly due to the star-studded cast. Moreover, Kamal Haasan is also doing a proper mass flick after a very long gap. Unconfirmed reports suggest that it is the spin-off of Kamal’s lead character from his 1986 film, 'Vikram'. The star’s own banner Raaj Kamal Film International (RKFI) is producing the film.

On the technical front, National award-winning cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, music director Anirudh Ravichander and action choreographers AnbAriv are already on board. Shoot is currently progressing with a limited crew following all the Covid protocols.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.