Actor Dulquer Salmaan is quite excited on his birthday. The first look from his yet-to-be titled second Telugu film was unveiled on Wednesday.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Ashwini Dutt, the first look of the poster of his Telugu film shows Dulquer all smiles as he holds a letter in his hands, while he sits backward on a bicycle. He is playing Lieutenant Raghu Ram in the film. The film has been shot in Kashmir.

This is the second Telugu film for Dulquer after the success of 'Mahanati'.

Meanwhile, a new poster from his upcoming Malayalam film Salute was also released.

Dulquer Salmaan will be seen as a cop in Rosshan Andrrews' upcoming film Salute. The shoot of the film ended in Hyderabad recently. The director had shared a picture with the film's team and thanked the technicians, as well as Dulquer Salmaan, who serves as producer.