Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan's first look as Lieutenant Ram out

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 28, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is quite excited on his birthday. The first look from his yet-to-be titled second Telugu film was unveiled on Wednesday.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Ashwini Dutt, the first look of the poster of his Telugu film shows Dulquer all smiles as he holds a letter in his hands, while he sits backward on a bicycle. He is playing Lieutenant Raghu Ram in the film. The film has been shot in Kashmir.

This is the second Telugu film for Dulquer after the success of 'Mahanati'.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, a new poster from his upcoming Malayalam film Salute was also released.

Dulquer Salmaan will be seen as a cop in Rosshan Andrrews' upcoming film Salute. The shoot of the film ended in Hyderabad recently. The director had shared a picture with the film's team and thanked the technicians, as well as Dulquer Salmaan, who serves as producer.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.