Prithviraj sends birthday wish to 'the coolest dude and nicest guy', Dulquer Salmaan calls it the 'best post'!

Actor Dulquer Salmaan turned a year older on July 28 and fans and celebs are pouring heartfelt wishes for the star. Among the many wishes that is coming in for the Mollywood heartthrob, actor Prithviraj's grabbed everyone's attention.

Sharing a happy pic of the duo, Prithviraj mentioned that Dulquer was more than just a friend to him. He then added that Dulquer was 'the coolest dude and the nicest guy rolled into one'.

Mentioning that Prithvi understood his passion for films, he added that he knew how proud he is to be the son of megastar Mammootty.

“Happy birthday brother man! You’ve become so much more than a friend to Supriya, me and Ally! The coolest dude and the nicest guy rolled into one... you deserve every bit of success you’ve earned! I now know in person how passionate you are about your craft and cinema..and how proudly you wear the Big M surname! To family, cinema, cars and seeing our little girls grow up together! Love you loads!,” wrote Prithviraj.

While many comments started pouring in, Dulquer himself commented below Prithvi's post by thanking him and telling him it was 'the best wish and post'.

“Thank you P !!!!! Got me full emo !!! Best wish and post !” wrote Dulquer.

The two actors are among the promising talents of Mollywood and their camaraderie is well known in the industry.

Dulquer Salmaan has a number of films in his kitty. He will be seen essaying the role of a police officer for the first time in Salute. The Rosshan Andrrews directorial stars Diana Penty opposite Dulquer.

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj is now busy directing his second film Bro Daddy.