Dulquer Salmaan announces film with Abhilash Joshiy, shares first look poster of 'King Of Kotha'

Veteran filmmaker Joshiy's son Abhilash Joshiy is all set for his directorial debut. Dulquer Salmaan will be playing the lead in the movie which has been titled King Of Kotha.

The movie will thus mark the first collaboration of Dulquer Salmaan and Abhilash, who are the sons of one of the Malayalam cinema's iconic actor-director duos, Mammootty and Joshiy.

Dulquer Salmaan himself revealed the first look poster of the film which is touted to be an action thriller.

Abilash N Chandran, who had scripted Joshiy’s ‘Porinju Mariam Jose’, is penning Abhilash’s maiden film as well.

Dulquer’s own production house Wayfarer Films is producing the film.

Abhilash, meanwhile, had earlier assisted his father in his yet-to-be released film ‘Paappan’ that has a star-studded cast comprising of Suresh Gopi, Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha, Neeta Pillai and Sunny Wayne.