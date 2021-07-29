Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Nayanthara and Ajmal in a cat-and-mouse game in Netrikann trailer, movie gets a release date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 29, 2021 01:33 PM IST Updated: July 29, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Nayanthara is back with yet another OTT release. Her upcoming film, Netrikann, directed by Milind Rau, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13.

Ahead of the film's release, the makers unveiled the trailer, which promises to be a thrilling ride. Nayanthara plays the role of a visually impaired person who is a witness in a case.

The trailer introduces Ajmal's character who abducted, molested and murdered 12 women. Later, Nayanthara is seen talking to the police claiming that she has 'seen' a murder. And thus begins a cat-and-mouse game between the characters of Nayanthara and Ajmal.

RELATED ARTICLES

It has to be noted that Netrikan is the title of Superstar Rajinikanth's 1981 film. Netrikann or Netrikan means the third eye.

Nayanthara's Netrikann marks Vignesh Shivan's debut as a producer under his banner Rowdy Pictures.

The film will release in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.