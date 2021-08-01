Mrunal Thakur to play Sita in Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film

Mumbai: Actor Mrunal Thakur on Sunday announced she is set to make her debut in Telugu cinema opposite South superstar Dulquer Salmaan, by revealing her look and character's name on social media.

While Dulquer's character is called Lieutenant Ram, Mrunal's character has been introduced as Sita.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the teaser shows Dulquer clicking a picture of Mrunal as the two look at each other.

The film produced by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under Swapna Cinema is being made in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. It will be presented by Vyjayanthi Movies.

The actor, who turned 29 on Sunday, took to Instagram to share the first look of her character Sita from the untitled film. "Here's a gift from me to you on my special day! Thank you @swapnacinema for this! Here to conquer your hearts with the lovely @dqsalmaan," Thakur wrote.

The shooting of the film was recently wrapped in Kashmir.

The actor, who has featured in Hindi films like Super 30 and Batla House, was recently seen in Farhan Akhtar-headlined sports-drama Toofaan. She has also starred in Marathi movies Vitti Dandu and Surajya.

Raghavapudi, known for LIE and Padi Padi Leche Manasu, and Dulquer Salmaan shared the character's teaser video.

"Happy birthday, Sita! May you keep rising and shining," the director wrote.

"Proud to Introduce @mrunal0801 as Sita Red heart.. Happy birthday Sita garu..u will conquer hearts... Have the best day and year!!!," DQ wrote on Twitter.

The film, with music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, was announced on Salmaan's 35th birthday on July 28.

Malayalam star Salmaan, who plays Lieutenant Ram in the upcoming Telugu movie, made his Hindi film debut with 2018 drama Karwaan. He was later seen opposite Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in the 2019 comedy The Zoya Factor.

Dulquer has recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming Malayalam film, Salute. Another upcoming film of the young star is Hey Sinamika in Tamil.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)