Money Heist-5 trailer: It's all about fighting till the end without surrendering

Netflix unveiled the trailer of Money Heist -- Season five, Volume one -- on Monday and fans can't keep calm.

The hit crime drama, also known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish, had been making fans wait for a long time and finally released the trailer.

The almost two-minute clip shows police officer Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) apprehending the Professor (Álvaro Morte), tying him up in chains and torturing him. Following this, the gang who has been shut inside the Bank of Spain for more than 100 hours is seen being attacked by the military.

Looks like after the death of Nairobi (Alba Flores), Lisbon, aka Raquel Murillo, (Itziar Ituno) leads the team to fight and never surrender. Berlin (Pedro Alonso), who died in the second season of Money Heist, was also seen in flashback sequences.

The first five episodes of the final season will release on the streaming platform on September 3. The other five episodes will drop three months later, on December 3.

Money Heist 5 will also mark the end of the Spanish show.