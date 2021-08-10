Representing the diversity of human life, 'Sennai' to be screened on Neestream from August 11

The Tamil film Sennai, which represents the diversity of human life, will be screened in Neestream from August 11. The film is directed by Jaikumar Sedhuraman who has also done the story, screenplay and dialogues.

It is a film that takes a bold stand against the traditional caste discrimination. The film has won eight awards at various film festivals. The film is produced by Jaikumar Sedhuraman and Leeju under the banner of Enso Pictures.

The film stars Bava Chelladurai, K. Semmalar Annam and Gokila in the lead roles. Guhan CS, Swami Brahmananda Thirtha, Chandra Mohan, Chandrika, Kotravai Seenivasan, Arumuga - Murugan, Murugan PR, Kathiravan Annamalai, Suresh Krishnan, Rajakannu and Gayathri will be seen in other important roles.