IFFM 2021 winners: Sanal Kumar Sasidharan wins Disruptor Award, Nimisha Sajayan gets honourable mention

Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan and actress Nimisha Sajayan were among the winners of the latest edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards.

The IFFM 2021 was held virtually recently with several stars from various film industries in attendance.

Tamil actor Suriya won the Best Performance Male for Soorarai Pottru while Vidya Balan grabbed Best Performance Female for Sherni.

IFFM honored Pankaj Tripathi with the Diversity in Cinema Award presented by LaTrobe University.

Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar won the award for his movie Kayattam starring Manju Warrier in the lead.

On the other hand, Nimisha Sajayan got the honourable mention among Best Performance( Female) for the film The Great Indian Kitchen. The movie directed by Jeo Baby also won Equality in Cinema Award.

Here is the full list of winners at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021:

Best Feature Film - Soorarai Pottru

Best Performance Male (Feature) - Suriya Sivakumar (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Performance Female (Feature) - Vidya Balan (Sherni) & Honourable mention to Nimisha Sajayan (The Great Indian Kitchen)

Best Director - Anurag Basu (Ludo) & Honorary Mention Prithvi Konanur (Pinki Elli?)

Best Series - Mirzapur Season 2

Best Actress in a Series - Samantha Akkineni (The Family Man 2)

Best Actor in a Series - Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man 2)

Equality in Cinema (Short Film) - Sheer Qorma

Equality in Cinema Award (Feature Film) - The Great Indian Kitchen

Best Indie Film - Fire in the Mountains

Diversity in Cinema Award - Pankaj Tripathi

Disruptor Award - Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

Best Documentary Film – Shut Up Sona