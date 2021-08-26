Malayalam
Entertainment

Chiranjeevi's Godfather: Biju Menon to reprise the role of Vivek Oberoi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 26, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Biju Menon and Vivek Oberoi
Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi is playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of Malayalam movie Lucifer. It was just recently that the makers revealed that the title of the upcoming movie as Godfather along with a motion poster.

Now, the latest update about the film is about the actor who will play the role of the antagonist.

In the original version of Lucifer, it was Vivek Oberoi who played the stylish villain named Bobby. According to the latest updates, Mollywood actor Biju Menon will reprise this role in the Telugu version of this movie.

It should be noted that Biju Menon with his role in Ayyappanum Koshiyum on Amazon Prime Video created quite a buzz.

Recently, there were also reports that the makers of the film had approached Bollywood star Salman Khan to play a crucial role in this film though no official confirmation has been made on the same.

Godfather is being directed by Mohan Raja.

Nayanthara is said to be playing the female lead in Godfather.

