Shashi Tharoor meets Mahesh Babu, calls actor 'a delightful personality'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 09, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on its study visit to Hyderabad, on Wednesday ran into leading Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu at a five-star hotel here.

"What a delightful personality," tweeted Tharoor after the meeting with the actor.

"Talking to MaheshBabu @urstrulyMahesh shows you why no one in Hyderabad refers to him without the honorific 'Superstar'! He had just finished knocking out the villain in his next production when we had a chat behind the scenes," wrote Tharoor who posted a video of the meeting.

"As it happens, at our hotel in Hyderabad, the @TridentHyd, I ran into Superstar MaheshBabu @urstrulyMahesh along with my colleague (& his brother-in-law) @JayGalla, a member of the Committee. What a delightful personality!" he tweeted.

The actor was shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram Petla, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release in theatres on January 13, 2022.

Galla Jayadev, a member of Lok Sabha, belongs to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

