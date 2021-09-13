SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' release postponed

National Award-winning Telugu film director S.S. Rajamouli's much-anticipated magnum opus 'RRR', starring NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, will not be released on October 13, as planned earlier. The new release date hasn't been disclosed yet, but sources say that the producers are waiting for cinema theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to start operating normally.

According to film's production house, the makers have stressed on the fact that since theatres across world won't be open on or by October 13, 2021, they will soon decide and get a new release date.

'RRR' has a strong line-up of actors including Ram Charan and Jr. NTR as leads alongside Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody join in supporting roles.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought the worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the north territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments.