Dulquer Salmaan receives UAE's Golden Visa

Dulquer Salmaan is the latest Malayalam actor to have received the prestigious Golden Visa from the UAE government.

The actor is the fifth Mollywood celebrity after Mohanlal, Mammootty, Tovino and Prithviraj who have been granted the UAE’s Golden Visa by Emirates officials.

The Golden Visa program was introduced in 2019 by the UAE government. It allows the recipient to live and work in the nation without a national sponsor. The visa is valid for 10 years.

Who is eligible?

The criterion for eligibility for a golden visa depends on the duration of the visa. It is issued to investors, entrepreneurs, specialized talents and researchers in various fields of science and knowledge, bright students with promising scientific capabilities.

How to apply for a golden visa?

Applications can be submitted through the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship- ICA (https://ica.gov.ae/en/), or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - GDRFA(https://www.gdrfad.gov.ae/en) which works under the ministry.