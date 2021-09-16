Vishal Bhardwaj to direct spy-thriller 'Khufiya' for Netflix

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is all set to direct a spy-thriller titled 'Khufiya' for streaming giant Netflix.

'Khufiya' is inspired by true events and based on an espionage novel 'Escape to Nowhere' by Amar Bhushan. The film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.

Bhardwaj said, "With 'Khufiya', my attempt is to create an edgy espionage film that contrasts the slow burn of intelligence & surveillance work with one's deep rooted emotional conflicts"

Tabu will once again be seen working with Bhardwaj. The two have previously worked in films like 'Maqbool', 'Haider' and 'Talwar', which Bhardwaj co-wrote and co-produced with Meghna Gulzar.

She will also be seen in his son Aasman Bhardwaj's directorial debut 'Kuttey'.

Tabu said, "Khufiya is a one of a kind project, extremely close to my heart and I am excited to be a part of this gripping spy thriller. As always, it's a delight working with VB (Vishal Bhardwaj) again, and feels like homecoming!"

Produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Films and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Khufiya' is a story about Krishna Mehra, a R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defence secrets. All along, grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover.

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India added: "His films are known to brilliantly showcase inherent conflicts between different characters and their worlds through moving stories, and we can't wait for our members to experience this through the incredible story of Khufiya."