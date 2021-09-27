'The Crown' season 5 to open in November 2022

Netflix has announced that Queen Elizabeth will take a year off and return in the new season of 'The Crown' in November 2022, variety.com reported.

The proclamation was part of Netflix's Tudum jubilee, a global celebration of the streamer's global commonwealth of film and TV titles. After sweeping the Emmy awards in its fourth season, 'The Crown' will return with an all-new cast playing the British royal family, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Jonny Lee Miller will also appear as Prime Minister John Major.

This will be the third and final cast cycle for 'The Crown', which launched in 2016 with Claire Foy playing Queen Elizabeth at the start of her reign for two seasons.

Then the show took a year off following Season 2, and returned in 2019 with Olivia Colman leading the cast as the Queen for Seasons 3 and 4.