Kerala film industry raring to go after Covid layover, several projects go on floors

Kochi: Cinema theatres have been lying shut in Kerala ever since the closure ordered with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic early last year. Film production resumed a few months ago with the government giving permission for shooting with certain conditions and last month a few were canned after shooting that was suspended resumed.

The shooting of 'Bro Daddy' which is being directed by Prithviraj for Aashirvad Cinemas completed on September 6. The shooting of a film produced by Mathew George (Viji) under the banner of Central Advertise and directed by Jis Joy was over on September 20. The shoot of 'Anjil Oral Thaskaran', meanwhile, finished in Thodupuzha. Similarly, the filming of T K Rajeev Kumar’s 'Bermuda' got over in Thiruvananthapuram.

Amal Neerad-Mammootty's film 'Bhishmasparsham' too was over last month.

Projects that just started rolling

The shooting of a slew of films, meanwhile, commenced in the last few days. They include: 'Varal' directed by Kannan Thamarakulam, 'Aap Kaise Ho' directed by Vinay Jose, M Padmakumar’s 'Patham Valavu', 'Saudi Vellakka' directed by Tharun Moorthy, Mammootty- starrer 'Puzhu', Rajiv Shetty’s 'Thirimali' Arun D Jose’s 'Joe', Vaishakh’s 'Night Drive' and a film directed by Kiran Antony.

A Mithun Manual Thomas film too started rolling in Thodupuzha. Similarly, the shooting of Jithu Joseph-Mohanlal film 'Twelfth Man' is progressing in Kulamavu and that of 'Gold' starring Prithviraj-Nayanthara is progressing near Aluva. The second phase of shooting of Kunchacko Boban-Aravind Swami film 'Otta' began in Mumbai.

The second phase of shooting of Sibi Malayil’s film 'Kothu' will begin at Taliparamba this week.

The filming of a Kunchacko Boban project bankrolled by Gokulam Films will begin at Vagamon on October 10 and 'Veekam' directed by Sagar Hari will start in Kochi on October 17.

The filming of Rafi-Dileep combine's 'Voice of Sathyanathan' too will begin this month.

The background works related to Nivin Pauly and Fahad Fasil films are progressing and the shooting will begin this month.

Besides the new films, there are 50-odd films which have been completed and are awaiting the screening.