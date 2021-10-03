Malayalam
SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' gets a pan-India release date

IANS
Published: October 03, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Ending the curiosity of the audience, filmmaker SS Rajamouli has announced that his much-awaited magnum opus 'RRR' will release in theatres across India on January 7.

The multi-lingual film brings together Tollywood actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn under one banner for the first time.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the 'Baahubali' director wrote: "07.01.2022. It is."

Jr NTR also posted the news on social media and wrote: "07.01.2022. It is!!! Get ready to experience India's Biggest Action Drama in cinemas worldwide."

The movie was earlier scheduled to release in October but got postponed as many theatres are still not operating due to the pandemic.

