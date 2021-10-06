Joju George's Star set for theatre release

Malayalam film Star, featuring Joju George and Sheelu Abraham, will be the first film to hit theatres in Kerala when they reopen later this month. The film, directed by Domin D'Silva, will be released on October 29.

Prithviraj appears in a cameo in the film. Sania Babu, Sreelakshmi, Thanmay Mithun, Jaffer Idukki are among the main actors in the film, scripted by Suvin S Somasekharan.

Abraham Mathew has produced the film under the banner of ABAAM Movies. M Jayachandran and Ranjin Raj have composed music while Harinarayanan has penned the lyrics.

Cinematography is by Tharun Bhasakaran. Editing: Lal Krishna.