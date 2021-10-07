Dulquer Salmaan to Prithviraj: Why CID Ramdaas calling me?

Marking the launch of Prithviraj starrer Bhramam, the excitement level around the crime thriller has elevated further.

Taking the excitement, a notch higher, popular Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan took to Twitter to post about how he received a mysterious phone call. He in fact asked his best friend and the main lead of the movie Bhramam Prithiviraj as to why was CID Ramdaas calling him and what he wanted?

What did CID Ramadas want from me @PrithviOfficial and did you give him my number? pic.twitter.com/5Xs2EAUOlP — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) October 6, 2021

To this, Prithviraj cryptically replied that it’s a secret and that the truth will come out. Well, Prithviraj was implying that to find out one need to watch the movie.

Looks like tweaking the original movie Andhadhun, the Malayalam remake got quite a few twists including the character CID Ramdaas.

@dulQuer it’s a secret! You will know the truth tomorrow when you unravel the world of Bhramam🤫" https://t.co/ZX13W6iMxU — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 6, 2021

Directed by Ravi K Chandran, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamtha Mohandas, Raashi Khanna, and Unni Mukundan, the much-awaited Bhramam is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.