Parvathy Thiruvothu pens emotional note on surviving Bulimia

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has come out as a Bulimia survivor, all smiling. In an emotionally packed Insta post, Parvathy narrates how she spent years controlling her smile because people used to comment on her cheeks. Parvathy through her note describes how she went throughout an eating disorder called Bulimia and struggled to deal with all that insensitive comments on her body.

"Not a single aspect of my body was spared from the ‘oh but I mean well’/ ‘learn to take a joke’ commentary. I’d internalised and validated it so much that I even found myself making such comments.For this, I am truly, deeply sorry. No matter how hard I tried to shield myself, these words eventually seeped in. Soon enough, I spiralled down an extreme case of #bulimia .It’s taken me years to get here. With the help of some amazing friends, an amazing fitness coach and therapists, I find myself smiling a full smile again," Parvathy writes, sharing a picture of hers beaming with a smile.

Bulimia is a serious eating disorder marked by bingeing, followed by methods to avoid weight gain.

In certain cases, it can be potentially life-threatening.

"People with this condition binge eat. They then take steps to avoid weight gain. Most commonly, this means vomiting (purging). But it can also mean excessive exercising or fasting. Treatments include counselling, medication and nutrition education,"according to Mayo Clinic website.