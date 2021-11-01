Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'I quit drinking years back'! #SupportJoju trends online after protest on Kochi road

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 01, 2021 12:57 PM IST Updated: November 01, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

“I am not against any party nor I have nothing against their protest.” This is how actor Joju George commented on the protest organised by the Congress party against the fuel price hike in Kochi. The protest during a peak time led to a massive traffic block. Like other motorists Joju too was stuck and joined them in raising their concerns.

RELATED ARTICLES

Joju looked agitated and spoke vehemently against the roadblock with anger palpable in his words and gestures. While the Congress actvists called Joju's act as a publicity stunt, netizens have come forward in favour of the act. Many social media users have applauded the actor for taking a stand and have started trending the hashtag #SupportJoju.

“What Joju has done is absolutely right,” wrote a user while another mentioned, “It's a shame how they are unnecessarily dragging the actor for unwanted controversies.”

A local Congress leader claimed Joju was drunk.

Meanwhile, talking to media, Joju responded to the allegations and stated that he had stopped drinking 5 years back. On being accused of behaving badly with a woman, Joju said, “I am someone who values women and respects them. I didn't talk to any women. One can check the visuals if I did something bad,” he clarified.

He further added, “I don't think I have done anything wrong. All I say that it's not right to protest by blocking the public road.”

Joju has filed a complaint against the protesters for damaging his vehicle.

Joju was on his way for a film discussion with director AK Sajan when he witnessed the block on Vytilla-Edapally road.

On the workfront, his movie Star is currently running in theatres.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.