Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor' joins Rs 100 crore club in 25 days

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 03, 2021 07:53 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Director Nelson Dilipkumar's action-comedy 'Doctor', featuring actors Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead, has grossed a whopping Rs 100 crore at the box office, making it a blockbuster.

KJR Studios, one of the co-producers of the film along with Sivakarthikeyan Productions, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

It put out a tweet that read, "25 days of this vera maari BLOCKBUSTER making you laugh, clap & cheer! We're happy to declare that #Doctor has officially grossed 100 Crores in Theatrical. This victory is yours as much as it is ours."

RELATED ARTICLES

The film's success has given hope to the entire film industry, which was worried about drawing crowds back to the theatres after the pandemic.

Says a source close to the production house, "Doctor's success is hugely inspiring for the simple reason that it's managed to rake in Rs 100 crore despite releasing at a time when only 50 per cent occupancy was permitted in theatres. 100 per cent occupancy in theatres was permitted in Tamil Nadu only from November 1."

The film has Sivakarthikeyan playing an Army doctor who comes to the aid of the family of the girl he falls in love with. The film, which has a big star cast including a number of comedians such as Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsly and Ilavarasu, is high on humour.

'Doctor' had raised huge expectations among fans even before its release as it had Nelson, who had directed the black comedy 'Kolamavu Kokila', joining hands with Sivakarthikeyan. However, the film's release date got postponed quite a few times, causing frustration to fans. It also gave rise to speculation on whether the film was going to be released on OTT.

However, despite all this, the film finally released on October 9 and has gone on to become a huge success.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.